AU welcomes U.S.-Iran ceasefire, urges sustained dialogue for peace

ADDIS ABABA, April 9– The African Union (AU) on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire arrangement on the Iran conflict, as AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called for sustained dialogue to achieve lasting peace.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Youssouf welcomed Pakistan’s announcement of an immediate ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and their respective allies.

He said the announcement was “a significant step that reflects commendable leadership and a shared commitment to de-escalation.”

Youssouf said that the latest development aligns with the AU’s consistent calls for restraint and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Highlighting the broader impact of the conflict, Youssouf said that “the repercussions have been felt globally, including across Africa, where disruptions to fuel supplies have driven inflation and increased the cost of basic commodities.”

“This ceasefire presents a critical opportunity to ease the suffering of populations affected both directly and indirectly,” he said. “Sustained dialogue and inclusive diplomacy will be essential to consolidating these gains.”

He noted that diplomacy and dialogue, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, remain the only viable path to resolving international crises. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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