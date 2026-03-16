Drone attack sparks fire in UAE emirate of Umm al-Quwain

DUBAI, March 16– A drone struck a building in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain on Monday, sparking a fire but causing no casualties, the emirate’s media office said. Emergency crews were dispatched immediately and brought the blaze under control.

Officials said no injuries or deaths were reported. In a separate incident, a fire at a petroleum facility in Fujairah following a drone attack was also contained, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, and no injuries were reported. Civil defense teams responded quickly and extinguished the fire.

Officials said the area has been targeted three times in recent days, including a drone attack and a similar fire last Saturday, as regional tensions escalate.

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone is a major hub for ship refueling and a key terminal for exporting the United Arab Emirates’ crude oil. Located outside the Strait of Hormuz, it plays an important role in global oil supplies.

Authorities urged residents to rely on official information and avoid spreading rumors, saying the situation is being closely monitored and that measures are in place to ensure public safety.

The UAE and other Gulf states have faced missile and drone attacks amid rising regional tensions linked to U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Separately, the UAE Defense Ministry said Sunday that six people from the UAE, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh have been killed and 142 residents of various nationalities have suffered minor to moderate injuries during the recent escalation.

Since the start of the conflict, the ministry said that air defenses have intercepted 298 ballistic missiles, 1,606 drones, and 15 cruise missiles. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 29