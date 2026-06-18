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China urges G7 to abide by market economy principles on critical minerals supply
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China urges G7 to abide by market economy principles on critical minerals supply

June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 18– China urges the Group of Seven (G7) to adhere to the principles of market economy and international trade rules, and to stop using “small clique” rules that undermine the international economic and trade order, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on a G7 statement that focused on reducing reliance on any single supplier for critical minerals, a move widely seen as a call to cut dependencies on China.

China’s position on safeguarding the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains for critical minerals remains unchanged, he said.

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