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Greenland foreign affairs official says talks with U.S. ongoing
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Greenland foreign affairs official says talks with U.S. ongoing

September 2, 2026

OSLO, Sept. 2– Talks involving Greenland, Denmark and the United States aimed at resolving the current situation surrounding Greenland are ongoing, said a Greenlandic official on Wednesday.

“Officials are working very hard to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, I cannot share details from these talks, but I can say that our dialogue is ongoing,” Mute Egede, Greenland’s minister for foreign affairs, business and mineral resources, said during a discussion at the European Parliament in Brussels, according to Danish broadcaster TV 2.

Greenland, Denmark and the United States established a high-level working group in January to discuss issues concerning the Arctic island.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the United States should acquire or control Greenland, which both Greenland and Denmark have rejected.

In May, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Trump’s special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, that the island “is not for sale” and that the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination “is not up for negotiation.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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