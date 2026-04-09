Spain to reopen Tehran embassy after ceasefire

MADRID, April 9 — Spain will immediately reopen its embassy in Tehran and has ordered its ambassador to return, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Thursday.

The announcement came a day after a 14-day ceasefire was agreed among the United States, Israel and Iran. Albares said Ambassador Antonio Sanchez-Benedito had been instructed to return to Tehran and resume embassy operations, which had been suspended on March 7 after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

“We want to contribute from all fronts, including from Tehran, to efforts for peace,” he said. Albares also called Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon — which he said risk undermining the ceasefire — “a disgrace.”

Spain had evacuated its ambassador from Iran in early March after hostilities began. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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