UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 16 — The UN Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

In a presidential statement, Security Council members condemned “in the strongest terms” continued and escalating Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including attacks affecting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure.

They also reiterated their condemnation of continued Houthi attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandeb strait.

They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of commercial vessels and their crews, complying with international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and upholding navigational rights and freedoms.

The council members demanded that the Houthis immediately cease their military escalation in Yemen, and emphasized that sustainable peace in Yemen cannot be achieved through violence, coercion or the use of force. They reiterated their support for a political settlement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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