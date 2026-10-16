Trending Now
Home International UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
InternationalMiddle East

UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

October 16, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 16 — The UN Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

In a presidential statement, Security Council members condemned “in the strongest terms” continued and escalating Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including attacks affecting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure.

They also reiterated their condemnation of continued Houthi attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandeb strait.

They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of commercial vessels and their crews, complying with international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and upholding navigational rights and freedoms.

The council members demanded that the Houthis immediately cease their military escalation in Yemen, and emphasized that sustainable peace in Yemen cannot be achieved through violence, coercion or the use of force. They reiterated their support for a political settlement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 95
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hungary’s first female President Novak inaugurated

May 15, 2022

10 hospitalized after car hits crowd in Australia’s...

October 3, 2026

Protests erupt in Cameroon over alleged presidential election...

October 21, 2025

Turkish defense ministry confirms 3 Turks dead in...

March 22, 2026

AU expresses condolence over deadly landslide in Ethiopia

March 17, 2026

Thai army denies plans to seize disputed temple...

August 11, 2025

At least 10 killed, 28 injured as fresh...

July 8, 2025

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei briefly sinks over 7 pct...

March 9, 2026

Putin positions Russian Far East as strategic gateway...

September 3, 2026

Netanyahu says in “full agreement” with Trump on...

June 12, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.