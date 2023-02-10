Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Türkiye’s quake death toll surpasses 18,000
Türkiye’s quake death toll surpasses 18,000
Middle East

Türkiye’s quake death toll surpasses 18,000

February 10, 2023

ANKARA, Feb. 10  — Türkiye’s death toll from the massive earthquakes climbed to 18,342, with another 74,242 injured, the country’s disaster agency said on Friday.

Rescue teams are still scouring debris on the fifth day after a major quake struck southern Türkiye.

On Thursday evening, Chinese and Turkish rescue teams pulled out one survivor from the ruins of a collapsed building in quake-hit Antakya in Türkiye. This is the third survivor they have rescued. The survivor is a 25-year-old woman found in a collapsed seven-story building. She has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

International search and rescue teams, including an 82-member Chinese rescue team that arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday, rushed to the quake-impacted zone to assist in rescue efforts. The Blue Sky Rescue Team members, a Chinese civil relief squad, started to help save trapped people in the Malatya province after arriving in Türkiye early Thursday.

Turkish authorities launched a probe over thousands of collapsed buildings in towns and cities across the region.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country’s southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in Kahramanmaras Province.  (Xinhua)

 

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

22 militants killed in Afghanistan’s southern province

April 8, 2018

65 die of heatstroke in Pakistan’s Karachi

May 22, 2018

Former Indonesian minister may face 11 years in...

July 28, 2021

13 killed, 22 injured in coach-tanker collision in...

January 22, 2019

Motor bomb rocks Kabul, 40 injured

January 14, 2019

India approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine...

August 7, 2021

Death toll in Philippine floods rises to 13,...

December 27, 2022

Health experts warn of further spread of Delta...

July 20, 2021

Terror attack warning at Afghanistan airport

August 26, 2021

World Bank suggests Australia change visa policy on...

April 2, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.