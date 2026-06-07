South African FM rejects Ghanaian claims over anti-migrant violence

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 — South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has rejected claims made by a Ghanaian official over recent anti-migrant violence in South Africa, saying some allegations were inaccurate and unverified.

In a video statement posted on social media platform X on Saturday, Lamola reposted an interview by Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and said he was “deeply disappointed,” describing Ablakwa’s remarks as “riddled with misinformation and factual inaccuracies.”

In the interview, Ablakwa raised concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa, citing reports of deaths and injuries linked to recent anti-migrant violence.

Ghana has recently facilitated the return of over 300 of its citizens from South Africa due to security concerns following xenophobic attacks.

Lamola said claims that dozens of Ghanaians had been hospitalized during the recent unrest were unfounded, adding that authorities had not received any verified information regarding hospitalized Ghanaian nationals from Ghana’s diplomatic mission.

Addressing the recent repatriation of more than 300 Ghanaian nationals, Lamola said findings by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs and Border Management Authority showed that many of those who returned lacked valid documentation and had overstayed their visas.

“The South African government remains cordial with the Ghanaian government, and we deeply regret the incidents that have happened to Ghanaian nationals,” Lamola said, calling for the matter to be addressed through diplomatic channels and urging the public to exercise restraint and reject violence. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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