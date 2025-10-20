Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Oct. 20 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, an official statement said on Monday.

Yu Jinsong was appointed ambassador to Morocco, replacing Li Changlin.

Chen Feng was appointed ambassador to Romania, replacing Han Chunlin.

Jiang Xiaoyan was appointed ambassador to North Macedonia, replacing Zhang Zuo.

Zhang Zuo was appointed ambassador to Malta, replacing Yu Dunhai.

Yang Shu was appointed ambassador to Grenada, replacing Wei Hongtian.

Sun Xiangyang was appointed ambassador to Ecuador, replacing Chen Guoyou.

Li Yongjie was appointed China’s permanent representative and ambassador to the World Trade Organization, as well as China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, replacing Li Chenggang. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 33