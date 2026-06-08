Iran says what happened in past 24 hrs fuels “disorganized” status of diplomatic process

TEHRAN, June 8– An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday that what has happened over the past 24 hours will only further exacerbate the “disorganized” status of the diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington to end conflicts.

Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks at a weekly press conference when mentioning the ongoing clashes between Iran and Israel that erupted late Sunday night following missile attacks by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and the Dahieh district south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

U.S. “contradictory” remarks and behaviors over the past weeks had caused chaos in the diplomatic process, Baghaei said, adding that the country will continue its military actions as long as its national interests and security call for it. He said the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States was continuing.

The IRGC said Sunday that it had targeted the Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel in response to Israel’s “widespread crimes” in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military has carried out airstrikes on several targets in Iran, including a petrochemical company in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

On Sunday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, discussed the regional escalation during a phone conversation, emphasizing the urgency of intensifying diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and enhance regional stability.

They also discussed the dialogue between Iran and the United States and its prospects and agreed to maintain communication and coordination on regional developments and issues of mutual concern. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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