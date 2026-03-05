Iraq’s Kurdistan region denies sending armed groups into Iran

BAGHDAD, March 5– Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday denied claims it sent Kurdish groups to infiltrate Iran, saying it is not involved in any campaign to escalate regional conflicts.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani called reports suggesting the region is arming and sending Kurdish parties into Iran “completely false.” He said the KRG and its political parties are committed to peace and stability.

Hawramani also condemned attacks on the Kurdistan region, urging Iraq’s federal government and the international community to protect Kurdish territory and civilians.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said its armed forces had heavily damaged positions and facilities of “separatist terrorist” groups near its western borders in a “pre-emptive” operation.

The ministry accused the groups of trying to infiltrate Iran with U.S. and Israeli backing to carry out attacks in urban and border areas, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Tensions escalated after a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday, prompting Tehran to launch missile and drone attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets across the Middle East.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for pro-Iranian militias, warned Thursday that European forces and interests could become “legitimate targets” if they support U.S.-Israeli operations.

The group also claimed it shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Iraq’s Salahuddin province and conducted 29 drone and missile attacks on “enemy bases” in Iraq and the region over the past 24 hours. No further details on the targets or casualties were provided. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 14