Somalia signs pact to enhance protection civilians in conflict zones

MOGADISHU, April 26 — Somalia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Center for Civilians in Conflict, a global organization dedicated to protecting civilians in conflict zones, to strengthen the protection of civilians during conflict and security operations, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The agreement, which was signed in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Saturday, aims to minimize civilian harm during combat and security operations, particularly in the ongoing fight against al-Shabaab militants, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry said the MoU focuses on aligning military operational procedures with Somalia’s national laws and international humanitarian law to ensure the rights and dignity of citizens are protected in combat zones.

“The agreement will support the implementation of Somalia’s National Policy on the Protection of Civilians during Military Operations and Armed Conflict, making Somalia the first country in Africa to implement a policy of this kind,” the ministry said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 9