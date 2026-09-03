Iran’s Army says struck U.S. bases in UAE, Kuwait with drones, missiles

TEHRAN/KUWAIT CITY/ABU DHABI, Sept. 3– Iran’s Army said Thursday that its forces have struck U.S. military bases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait with missiles and kamikaze drones earlier in the day. In a statement on its website, the army said the strikes were in revenge for the Iranian military personnel and civilians killed in recent U.S. attacks against Iran.

It added that its forces targeted the U.S. Army’s satellite communications systems, equipment warehouses, and a fighter aircraft hangar at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, causing damage to the communications systems and the hangar.

The army said it also struck the U.S. troops and radar systems at the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, stressing that its forces’ responses to any attack by the U.S. Army will be “harsh and devastating, and will continue until achieving the ultimate victory and punishing the aggressor.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command said in a post on social media platform X that its forces had “successfully completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets,” citing “recent attempted attacks by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.”

Iran responded by attacking U.S. bases and assets in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and the UAE. In a Thursday post on X, Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Iranian health ministry’s public relations, said 18 people were killed and 142 others injured in the U.S. attack against Iran between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2.

Kuwait on Thursday condemned repeated Iranian attacks on the country, saying the latest strike at dawn posed a “direct threat” to its security and stability. In a statement on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and a grave breach of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

It described the continued attacks as a “dangerous escalation” that threatens regional security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and reduce tensions.

Kuwait reserves its full right to take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its sovereignty, maintain its security and defend its territory and vital installations against any aggression or threat, the ministry said.

Also on Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of common concern, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them, according to WAM. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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