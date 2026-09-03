Drone attack targets Tripoli oil depot, fuel supplies unaffected

TRIPOLI, Sept. 3 — A drone attempted to strike fuel storage tanks at the Tripoli oil depot south of the capital early Thursday, Libya’s Brega Petroleum Marketing Company said, adding that no casualties were reported.

In a statement, the company condemned the attack and said specialized teams have secured the site and taken necessary measures. It confirmed that fuel operations, distribution, and supply were continuing normally without interruption.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC), the firm’s parent company, also condemned the attempted attack, describing the targeting of oil facilities as a serious development that requires intensified security and military efforts to protect vital energy infrastructure.

The NOC said the incident caused no significant damage and it had raised the readiness level of emergency teams at its sites. Specialized teams also began lowering fuel levels in storage tanks as a precaution, it added.

The depot, located on Airport Road in southern Tripoli, is one of the capital’s main fuel supply facilities, operated by Brega Petroleum Marketing Company. It houses storage tanks for petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), along with facilities for filling and distributing cooking gas cylinders.

The incident came after similar attacks on Aug. 11 targeting diesel storage tanks at the Zawiya Refinery in western Libya. Those attacks damaged diesel storage facilities and prompted the NOC to warn of risks to the country’s fuel infrastructure and energy security.

Libya relies heavily on its oil sector for government revenues and domestic energy supplies, while its major oil facilities and fuel distribution networks have often been disrupted by security incidents and armed clashes.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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