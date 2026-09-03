Namibia seeks economic growth by linking sport, tourism, creative industries

WINDHOEK, Sept. 3 — Namibia is seeking to turn its sporting talent, tourism attractions and creative industries into new economic opportunities, particularly for young people, a senior government official said Wednesday.

Opening the inaugural Creative Sport Tourism Expo in the capital city of Windhoek, Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp said the three sectors should no longer be viewed in isolation, as closer integration could create new products, businesses and markets.

“Sport brings people together. Tourism brings people to our country and our communities. Creativity gives them experiences, stories and memories,” she said. Steenkamp said the convergence of the three sectors could create opportunities for young Namibians in sports, arts, design, filmmaking, entrepreneurship, event management and innovation.

The government expects young people to look beyond conventional employment and become creators of businesses, products and intellectual property, she said. “Our task is to ensure that talent is matched with skills, opportunity and platforms,” the minister said, describing the expo as a platform for young people, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders to display their work, exchange ideas and establish partnerships.

Namibia already has considerable assets to support such development, including its landscapes, sporting talent, cultural diversity and creative potential, according to the minister. Meanwhile, she called for closer cooperation among the government, private sector, local communities, young people and industry organizations to attract investment, develop skills and expand market access across the three sectors.

The three-day expo, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, features exhibitions, workshops, sporting activities and networking sessions with participants from the creative, sports and tourist industries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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