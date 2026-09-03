Namibia names provisional squad for opening 2027 AFCON qualifiers

WINDHOEK, Sept. 3– Namibia head coach Collin Benjamin on Thursday named a 29-member provisional squad for the country’s opening two matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this month.

The Brave Warriors will begin their Group G campaign against the Republic of the Congo on Sept. 24 before facing Comoros four days later.

The provisional squad comprises three goalkeepers, nine defenders, 12 midfielders and five forwards, bringing together experienced foreign-based players and talent from Namibia’s domestic league. Senior players Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto are among those selected, alongside Riaan Hanamub, Aprocius Petrus, Prins Tjiueza and Bethuel Muzeu.

The squad will be trimmed before the two fixtures. The opening matches are expected to be crucial to Namibia’s qualification hopes in a competitive group that also includes five-time African champion Cameroon.

Namibia will be seeking to build on its performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, where the Brave Warriors reached the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history after recording a landmark victory over Tunisia.

The main qualifying group stage for the 2027 tournament will be played across three FIFA international windows. The first two matchdays are scheduled between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6, followed by another two in November, with the final rounds set for March 2027. A total of 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four.

The top two teams in Group G will qualify for the finals. The 2027 AFCON tournament will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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