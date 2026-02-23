Iran says to consider any U.S. attack as “act of aggression”

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Thursday warned that any attack by the United States against Iran, regardless of its scope and scale, will be considered an act of aggression and followed by consequences.

Baghaei made the remarks at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

He said if the renewed indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States lead to a war, Iran’s armed forces will give an appropriate response and are vigilantly ready round the clock to defend the country.

He noted that Iran is serious about pursuing a diplomatic path, adding that Iran is currently formulating its approach and hopes to hold a new round of talks with the U.S. in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Baghaei said Iran is ready to hold continuous talks over several days or weeks, but conducting negotiations in intervals of ten days or two weeks is not Iran’s preferred approach.

The official IRNA news agency quoted the diplomat as saying, “We have no benefit in prolonging the negotiation process.” Delegations from Iran and the United States held two rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Oman’s capital, and Geneva earlier this month.

A new round of talks is expected to be in Geneva on Thursday.

The renewed diplomatic process comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States and a U.S. military buildup in the West Asia region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

