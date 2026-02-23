Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Iran says to consider any U.S. attack as “act of aggression”
Iran says to consider any U.S. attack as “act of aggression”
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

Iran says to consider any U.S. attack as “act of aggression”

February 23, 2026

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Thursday warned that any attack by the United States against Iran, regardless of its scope and scale, will be considered an act of aggression and followed by consequences.

Baghaei made the remarks at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

He said if the renewed indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States lead to a war, Iran’s armed forces will give an appropriate response and are vigilantly ready round the clock to defend the country.

He noted that Iran is serious about pursuing a diplomatic path, adding that Iran is currently formulating its approach and hopes to hold a new round of talks with the U.S. in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Baghaei said Iran is ready to hold continuous talks over several days or weeks, but conducting negotiations in intervals of ten days or two weeks is not Iran’s preferred approach.

The official IRNA news agency quoted the diplomat as saying, “We have no benefit in prolonging the negotiation process.” Delegations from Iran and the United States held two rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Oman’s capital, and Geneva earlier this month.

A new round of talks is expected to be in Geneva on Thursday.

The renewed diplomatic process comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States and a U.S. military buildup in the West Asia region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israel rejects mediators’ request to let militants leave...

November 3, 2025

6 swept away by strong current of dam...

October 8, 2025

Atmosphere of Xi-Trump phone call “positive, friendly, constructive”:...

November 25, 2025

Venezuela’s acting president meets with U.S. envoy

February 3, 2026

China firmly opposes UK’s practice of political manipulation...

December 10, 2025

Israel warns of imminent strike on Yemen’s Hodeidah...

September 16, 2025

U.S. urges vaccination as COVID-19 mandates stir more...

November 23, 2021

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine benefits “far outweigh”...

July 23, 2021

Russia condemns U.S. restrictions on Cuba, rejects unilateral...

January 31, 2026

Israeli army says soldier killed in S. Gaza

February 18, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.