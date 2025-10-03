Türkiye detains suspect spying for Israel’s Mossad: state media

ISTANBUL, Oct. 3 — Turkish security forces have detained a suspect accused of working for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, state-run TRT broadcaster reported on Friday.

Serkan Cicek, a Turkish citizen, was arrested in Istanbul during a counter-espionage operation conducted in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization, said the report, citing security sources.

The suspect had been in contact with Faysal Rasheed, whom the Turkish security sources identified as a member of “Israel’s Online Operations Center.

” Security sources said Cicek admitted to carrying out espionage activities under Rasheed’s direction, targeting a Palestinian activist critical of Israel’s Middle East policies.

Rasheed reportedly paid Cicek 4,000 U.S. dollars in cryptocurrency on Aug. 1. However, after Cicek failed to gather the requested information, the contact was terminated on Aug. 3. (Xinhua)