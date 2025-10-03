Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Türkiye detains suspect spying for Israel’s Mossad: state media
Türkiye detains suspect spying for Israel’s Mossad: state media
AsiaEuropeInternationalPOLITICS

Türkiye detains suspect spying for Israel’s Mossad: state media

October 3, 2025
ISTANBUL, Oct. 3 — Turkish security forces have detained a suspect accused of working for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, state-run TRT broadcaster reported on Friday.
Serkan Cicek, a Turkish citizen, was arrested in Istanbul during a counter-espionage operation conducted in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization, said the report, citing security sources.
The suspect had been in contact with Faysal Rasheed, whom the Turkish security sources identified as a member of “Israel’s Online Operations Center.
” Security sources said Cicek admitted to carrying out espionage activities under Rasheed’s direction, targeting a Palestinian activist critical of Israel’s Middle East policies.
Rasheed reportedly paid Cicek 4,000 U.S. dollars in cryptocurrency on Aug. 1. However, after Cicek failed to gather the requested information, the contact was terminated on Aug. 3. (Xinhua)
Post Views: 56
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

International Church Shed Light on War and Peace...

April 23, 2022

Belgium expels 21 Russian diplomats

March 30, 2022

UN Security Council extends authorization of EU-led force...

November 4, 2021

Africa reports nearly 1,400 monkeypox cases in 2022:...

June 1, 2022

Gov’t forces kill 2 Naxals in gunfight in...

September 12, 2025

4 killed, 20 injured in suicide explosion in...

May 19, 2025

Russian missile strike hits shopping mall with more...

June 27, 2022

Russian university develops underwater mini-drone: report

November 12, 2023

Angolans protest rising fuel prices in capital

July 28, 2025

U.S. deliberately shirks responsibility in bioweapon prohibition: experts

March 15, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.