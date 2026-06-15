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Iran condemns Israel’s attack on Dahieh district near Lebanon’s capital
Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment near the village of Mayfadoun as seen from nearby Marjayoun (Marjeyoun) in southern Lebanon on June 6, 2026. A ceasefire that was supposed to end the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah took effect on April 17, but has not been respected. Hezbollah and Israel have frequently exchanged accusations of violating the truce, with each side justifying its attacks with alleged violations committed by the other side. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
International

Iran condemns Israel’s attack on Dahieh district near Lebanon’s capital

June 15, 2026

TEHRAN, June 15– Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned Israel’s attack on the Dahieh district, south of the Lebanese capital Beirut, earlier in the day.

In a statement, the ministry said Israel’s “terrorist crime” against a residential area in Dahieh, which left multiple Lebanese citizens killed and wounded, was a “flagrant violation” of not only Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also the April 8 ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The ministry said that the United States and Israel will bear responsibility for the dangerous consequences of the attack, which endangers peace and security in the region.

The Israeli military has claimed that it struck a Hezbollah headquarters in the Dahieh district. Earlier this month, Israel carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut. Iran responded with a barrage of missiles against Israel, marking the most serious escalation between the two sides since the ceasefire. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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