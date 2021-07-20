China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for Olympic clash.

MIYAGI, Japan, July 20– Coaches and players of both the Chinese and Brazilian women’s football teams have expressed their readiness for their showdown at the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, China head coach Jia Xiuquan said his team has been looking forward to its first group match against the South American side.

“We qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after hard battles and postponements. This Olympics is an important opportunity for our team and for China’s women’s football, as we get to participate here and play against top teams from across the world,” he said.

“We are very much ready and looking forward to this match with Brazil. Brazil has many excellent individual players and lots of experience at international tournaments. I hope this match will bring out the best in our players, both technically and tactically,” he added.

Admitting that the first match at such an international tournament would be tough, Jia stressed that it would be the same case for both teams.

“It is my hope that we will play with confidence and style, and we find our rhythm quickly tomorrow,” he said.

Speaking alongside Jia, Chinese forward Wang Shanshan said it was a great honor to represent her country at the Olympics.

“We are looking forward to the match. We will play with our own style. Brazil is a strong team but we also have our own characteristics. I look forward to showcasing our momentum and what we have been practising in our training,” she said.

Jia’s Brazilian counterpart Pia Sundhage also said her players are ready to play at their best.

“China has always a been technical team. It’s a great team and a tough team. If we want to win, then we have to bring out our best performance,” she said.

The match between China and Brazil on Wednesday will be held in Miyagi Prefecture, which is among the few Olympic venues where spectators will be allowed to attend, as the state of emergency means fans are banned from events in Tokyo and the surrounding areas.

As the players had prepared to play without spectators, the presence of fans would be a welcome surprise, said Brazilian veteran Marta, who is making her fifth appearance at the Olympics.

“It’s an extra motivation and gives us more fuel,” she said.

“The presence of fans will motivate us and make us more excited,” echoed China’s Wang.

China and Brazil are drawn in Group F along with the Netherlands and Zambia, who will play each other on Wednesday. Xinhua