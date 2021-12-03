Iran nuclear talks adjourn, resume next week

VIENNA, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) — The talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal adjourned here on Friday after a formal meeting of the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany), the European Union (EU) and Iran, and will resume next week.

During the talks that have started since Monday, Iran submitted two draft proposals on Thursday for the 2015 nuclear agreement, from which the United States withdrew in 2018.

However, senior diplomats from Britain, France and Germany on Friday expressed “disappointment and concern” after they “thoroughly and carefully” analyzed the changes proposed by Iran to the text negotiated during the previous six negotiating rounds, the last of which was held in June.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Friday that the ongoing negotiation process is “good.”

“Overall negotiation process is good, but slow,” he made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran has gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments under the deal since May 2019.

Iran’s new negotiating team has set out demands for the revival of the nuclear agreement, including the removal of all U.S. sanctions, a verification mechanism for the removal of the embargo, and guarantees from the U.S. that the next administrations will not breach the deal. – XINHUA