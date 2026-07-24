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Iran launches fresh drone attacks on U.S. military targets in Jordan, Bahrain
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Iran launches fresh drone attacks on U.S. military targets in Jordan, Bahrain

July 24, 2026

TEHRAN, July 24 — The Iranian Army announced on Friday that it had launched fresh drone strikes targeting “important” U.S. military facilities in Jordan and Bahrain.

In a statement published on its website, the army said it had struck the U.S. Army’s fuel depots, large equipment warehouses and troop accommodation facilities at Shaikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, as well as aircraft hangars and troop accommodations at al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The Iranian attack followed a post on X by the U.S. Central Command early Friday saying that its forces had “successfully completed the 13th straight night of strikes against Iran.”

It added that U.S. forces targeted “Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

At least four people were killed and five others wounded in overnight U.S. missile strikes targeting locations around Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province, the official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

The U.S. Army has over the past few days launched several waves of strikes against Iran’s southern provinces, claiming that the attacks were in response to the Iranian armed forces’ targeting of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and were aimed at “degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.”

Iran has responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military bases and facilities in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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