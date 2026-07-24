What to know about U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal

CAIRO, July 24– Saudi Arabia and the United States have signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which Riyadh said aims to strengthen civilian nuclear cooperation and promote the exchange of expertise, knowledge and technology.

Analysts say the deal carries broader strategic implications amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, instability in the Red Sea and renewed U.S. engagement in the Gulf. However, its implementation remains uncertain after the White House linked the agreement to Saudi Arabia’s normalization of relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

WHAT’S IN THE DEAL?

The agreement establishes a framework for “a decades-long, multi-billion-U.S. dollar partnership” in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, covering reactor technology, scientific research, technical training and investment, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

For Saudi Arabia, the deal is expected to diversify its energy mix, enhance technological capabilities and lay the foundation for a domestic civilian nuclear industry.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the agreement would not allow uranium enrichment and would only be approved if Saudi Arabia joins the Abraham Accords.

The condition has added uncertainty to the deal, as Riyadh has repeatedly said that normalization with Israel requires a clear pathway toward Palestinian statehood, a demand opposed by Israel.

WHY NOW?

Analysts say the agreement reflects converging interests between Washington and Riyadh but is also driven by broader geopolitical calculations.

Salah Ali Salah, a researcher at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, said the deal “goes beyond civilian nuclear cooperation” and represents an effort to redefine the U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership.

Traditional pillars of the relationship, including arms sales and military cooperation, are no longer sufficient to address shared concerns, Salah said, adding that both sides are seeking to expand cooperation amid regional conflicts.

Yemeni political analyst Mona Safwan said the timing of the agreement suggests that strategic considerations played a major role.

“The agreement reflects a broader strategic alignment, not simply a nuclear partnership,” Safwan told Xinhua.

“The political and strategic dividends for Washington are likely to come much sooner than the benefits Saudi Arabia expects from its civilian nuclear program,” she said, indicating that the agreement could reinforce Washington’s influence in the Gulf.

WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS?

Experts warn that the agreement could introduce new uncertainties into an already volatile Middle East.

Safwan said closer U.S.-Saudi security cooperation could complicate Riyadh’s relationship with Tehran and make it harder for Saudi Arabia to balance economic development with growing security demands.

Salah said the deal also reflects Washington’s continued strategic ambitions in the Gulf despite repeated discussions about reducing its regional presence.

“The United States continues to view the Gulf as a cornerstone of its Middle East strategy,” he said.

Ding Long, a Chinese expert on Middle East affairs at Shanghai International Studies University, said the deal could trigger concerns from regional players. Israel may see it as eroding its strategic advantage, while Iran could accuse Washington of applying double standards on nuclear issues. Other countries may also use it to justify expanding their own nuclear ambitions, he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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