Cambodia launches AI report to guide innovation, ethics, inclusion

PHNOM PENH, April 7 — Cambodia on Tuesday launched a report titled “Artificial Intelligence: Empowering Innovation, Ethics and Inclusion in Cambodia,” outlining a strategic framework for AI governance.

The report was made by the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation (MISTI) in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) through consultations with experts from government ministries and institutions, academia, local and international specialists, and development partners.

Speaking at the event, MISTI Minister Hem Vanndy said the report’s main objective is to guide stakeholders in Cambodia’s AI ecosystem toward achieving socio-economic growth grounded in ethics, equity, and inclusion.

He said the report highlighted the transformative impact of AI and the urgency for Cambodia to act swiftly.

Vanndy also underscored a three-pillar approach-innovation, ethics, and inclusion-emphasizing that technological development must be human-centered, and ethics is not a constraint on innovation, but the foundation that ensures its legitimacy and sustainability. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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