Cambodia records 1st human case of bird flu in 2026

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 14 — A 30-year-old man from southwest Cambodia’s Kampot province had been confirmed positive for H5N1 human avian influenza, becoming the first case of this year, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

“The man had the symptoms of fever, cough and abdominal pain,” the statement said. “With intensive care from a team of doctors, the patient has recovered and returned home on Feb. 14.”

The victim lives in Meanrith village of Tuek Chhou district. Investigations revealed that there were dead chickens at the patient’s house and the dead chickens were cooked three days before he fell ill, according to the statement.

Health authorities are looking into the source of the infection and are examining any suspected cases or people who have been in contact with the victim in order to prevent an outbreak in the community.

Tamiflu (oseltamivir), an antiviral drug to prevent the bird flu from spreading, was also distributed to people who had direct contact with the ill-fated man, the statement said.

H5N1 influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, and its symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and severe respiratory illness. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

