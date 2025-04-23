Trending Now
Home FeatureBusiness EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta
EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta
BusinessEuropeFeatureInternational

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta

April 23, 2025

BRUSSELS, April 23– The European Commission announced Wednesday that it will fine U.S. tech giants Apple and Meta a combined total of 700 million euros (798.7 million U.S. dollars) for breaching the European Union’s (EU) Digital Markets Act (DMA), marking the first non-compliance decisions under the new regulation.

Apple received a 500-million-euro fine for preventing app developers from informing users about alternative purchasing options outside its App Store, violating the DMA’s anti-steering provisions, the Commission said.

According to the Commission, Apple’s rules hindered developers from fully benefiting from external distribution channels and restricted consumers from accessing potentially cheaper offers available outside the App Store.

“The company has failed to demonstrate that these restrictions are objectively necessary and proportionate,” the Commission said in a statement.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was fined 200 million euros over its “Consent or Pay” model introduced in 2023. Under the system, EU users were required to either consent to the use of their personal data for targeted advertising or pay a monthly subscription fee for an ad-free experience.

The Commission found that the model failed to provide users with a genuine, less data-intensive alternative and did not sufficiently uphold their right to freely consent to the processing of personal data. (1 euro = 1.14 U.S. dollar). (Xinhua)

Post Views: 29
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Standard Bank optimistic about 2018 Economic Outlook

February 21, 2018

SOLID, SUSTAINABLE SUPPORT FOR ASPIRING ENTREPRENEURS.

February 12, 2021

Israeli company to begin advanced trials of therapy...

August 15, 2021

Oranjemund avails N.dollars 19 million for servicing of...

July 15, 2018

Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s...

September 27, 2017

Namibia: The Land of Opportunity for South African...

October 28, 2023

Xinhua president meets UN global communications chief

June 17, 2024

Tanzanian president orders probe into major market fire

July 12, 2021

Interview: CIIE, an opportunity for made-in-Africa products to...

November 8, 2018

China Shouguang vegetable price index up 0.40 pct

March 21, 2021