Namibia launches national committee to strengthen food safety, agricultural trade

WINDHOEK, April 20 — Namibia has launched a national sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) committee to strengthen food safety systems and improve its competitiveness in global agricultural trade.

The National Sanitary and Phytosanitary Committee (NSPSC), launched during a national SPS committee validation workshop and meeting held from April 13 to 17 in the coastal city of Swakopmund, will serve as a central platform to coordinate SPS measures and align national standards with international requirements under the World Trade Organization framework, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said late Sunday.

“The establishment of the committee is key to enhancing market access, supporting export growth and enabling Namibia to participate more effectively in regional and global value chains,” Mesag Mulunga, director of planning and business development at the ministry, said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the committee will oversee the coordination of food safety, animal and plant health measures across value chains, from production to export certification, ensuring regulations are science-based, transparent and consistent with international standards.

The committee will also manage SPS notifications, address trade-related concerns with partners and support efforts to harmonize legislation across institutions as Namibia seeks to improve regulatory efficiency and reduce policy fragmentation, it added.

The NSPSC is also expected to support capacity building through investment in research, laboratories and skills development to meet evolving global standards, he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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