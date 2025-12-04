31 Western Pacific countries test pandemic readiness in annual WHO simulation

Trending Now
AID

December 4, 2025

MANILA, Dec. 4 — As health emergencies emerge at an accelerating pace, 31 countries and areas across the World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific Region took part in this year’s International Health Regulations (IHR) Exercise Crystal, an annual drill designed to test and strengthen pandemic preparedness.

In a statement on Thursday, the WHO said the simulation required participants to respond in real time to reports of a fictitious novel respiratory illness, assessing their ability to verify and share information with WHO, evaluate public health risks, and coordinate across sectors. The exercise also tested communication capacities mandated under the IHR.

Supported by the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework Partnership Contribution, this year’s drill focused on responding to novel influenza threats and assessing coordination mechanisms embedded in national pandemic plans.

The scenario also emphasized cross-border operations, enabling participants to practise public health measures at airports, seaports, and other points of entry. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

