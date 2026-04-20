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Cambodia’s insurance industry continues to enjoy positive growth in last 5 years
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Cambodia’s insurance industry continues to enjoy positive growth in last 5 years

April 20, 2026

PHNOM PENH, April 20 — Cambodia’s insurance industry has continued to experience positive growth in the last five years, with an average annual growth of more than 6 percent, a senior official said here on Monday.

Speaking at a dissemination seminar on Cambodia’s insurance development strategic plan 2025-2030, Bou Chanphirou, director general of the Insurance Regulator of Cambodia, said the Southeast Asian country currently has 18 general insurers, 14 life insurers, six micro-insurance companies and one reinsurance firm, as well as 21 insurance brokers.

“Along with a rise in the number of insurance companies, the size of the insurance market had also surged remarkably, with the gross premium increasing to more than 367 million U.S. dollars in 2025 from 300 million dollars in 2021,” he said.

“The average growth rate for the last five years was more than 6 percent,” Chanphirou said.

The official added that Cambodia’s insurance market had nearly 1.3 billion dollars in total assets as of 2025, significantly up from only 850 million dollars in 2021. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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