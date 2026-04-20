Bank Windhoek becomes first bank in Namibia to launch WhatsApp Banking

Windhoek, April. 20 – – Bank Windhoek has become the first bank in Namibia to introduce WhatsApp Banking, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital banking evolution.

The new service was officially launched on Monday in Windhoek, bringing together leaders from the banking and telecommunications sectors. The initiative aims to make everyday banking more convenient and accessible by allowing customers to perform basic banking transactions through the popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

Managing Director James Chapman described the launch as an important step toward modernising financial services.

“Digital transformation is about making banking simpler and more accessible. By leveraging WhatsApp, we are bringing banking into the daily conversations of our customers,” Chapman said.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Executive Director Linda Aipinge-Nakale said the launch highlights the growing link between communication technology and financial services.

She noted that digital innovation continues to reshape how people manage their finances and access services.

Convenience Through Messaging

The WhatsApp Banking platform allows customers to interact with the bank through a familiar messaging interface. After saving the official banking number, users can access services such as:

Balance enquiries

Mini statements

Selected payments and transfers

Basic account support

The service operates alongside the bank’s existing mobile and internet banking platforms, offering customers more flexible ways to manage their accounts remotely.

According to Bank Windhoek, the platform was developed to address challenges such as distance from physical branches, especially for customers living in rural areas.

Security Remains a Priority

Security has been built into the system using multiple authentication steps and encryption technology to protect customer data.

Customers are strongly advised not to share confidential information such as:

PIN numbers

One-time passwords

Banking login details

Chapman emphasised the importance of trust in digital banking.“In banking, trust is our currency, and we have designed this channel with that responsibility at its core,” he said.

Supporting Financial Inclusion

The launch supports Namibia’s broader financial inclusion goals by bringing banking services closer to communities that previously had limited access.

Officials highlighted Namibia’s strong mobile connectivity infrastructure, including widespread 4G coverage, as a key factor enabling the rollout of digital services.

Aipinge-Nakale stressed that while digital progress is important, cybersecurity and consumer protection must remain priorities.

“Greater convenience must never come at the expense of safety,” she said.

Looking Ahead

Founded in 1982, Bank Windhoek continues to expand its digital offerings and plans to enhance the WhatsApp Banking platform by adding more services based on customer feedback and technological developments.

The bank stated that collaboration between government, regulators and industry partners will remain essential to advancing innovation and strengthening the digital financial ecosystem in Namibia.

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