Iran retains 70 pct of pre-war missile stockpiles

WASHINGTON, April 19– Iran still retains roughly 70 percent of its pre-war ballistic missile stockpiles and about 60 percent of its missile launchers after weeks of war, enough to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing U.S. officials. U.S. military and intelligence officials also estimate that Iran retains about 40 percent of its attack drone arsenal, the report added.

According to the report, Iran is working to retrieve missile stockpiles buried under debris from strikes on bunkers and depots.

Once recovery efforts are completed, U.S. officials estimate that Iran could regain up to 70 percent of its pre-war missile inventory.

When a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States took effect on April 8, Iran had access to roughly half of its missile launchers.

In the days that followed, it recovered about 100 launch systems from underground facilities, bringing the number of operational launchers to approximately 60 percent of pre-war levels, said the report.

Despite variations in estimates, U.S. officials broadly agree that Iran retains sufficient weaponry to potentially disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in the future. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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