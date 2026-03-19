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AU strongly condemns deadly suicide bombings in northeastern Nigeria
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AU strongly condemns deadly suicide bombings in northeastern Nigeria

March 19, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, March 19– African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent suicide bombings in northeastern Nigeria that left multiple casualties.

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead and 108 others injured in three explosions on Monday evening that rocked the northeastern city of Maiduguri in Nigeria.

A local official said suspected suicide bombers allegedly detonated improvised explosive devices across three different public facilities. In a statement, Youssouf said the incident was a “heinous terrorist attack,” and extended the AU’s condolences to the Nigerian government and people.

He reiterated the AU’s unequivocal rejection and firm condemnation of all forms of violence perpetrated by terrorist elements and violent extremist groups against civilian populations and security officials.

“Such acts constitute a grave violation of human rights and undermine peace, security, stability within communities,” the chairperson said.

Commending Nigeria’s sustained and collective efforts in countering terrorism and improving security conditions in Maiduguri and its environs in recent years, Youssouf stressed that the tragic incident underscores the persistent threat posed by terrorism and the need for continued vigilance and resilience.

He further called on the international community to scale up its support to Nigeria and the wider Lake Chad Basin region toward addressing the root causes of violent extremism.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s full solidarity and its unwavering support to Nigeria in promoting sustainable peace and stability. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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