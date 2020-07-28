PDM refused to donate directly to Twaloloka Community by the Erongo Governor ‘s office.



Walvisbay, July 28-The Erongo Regional Governor’s Office has refused the Popular Democratic Movement’s (PDM) direct donation to the Twaloloka community which was burned down by a terrifying fire a few days ago, killing two people and left more than hundreds of people homeless.

The Popular Democratic Movement planned to donate 100 mattresses and 200 blankets to the Twaloloka community. According to the party, the Regional Governor’s office refused the PDM‘s donations, citing lack of proper procedures and prior notice. As an Official Opposition Party in Namibia, the PDM indicated that they will only hand over the donations through the Governor’s Office if they themselves are part of the Official handover as it’s their own donation to the community, an agreement which the Governor’s office refused to agree to/comment on.

According to the PDM’s Regional Coordinator in Erongo Region, Richard !Hoaeb the party had decided to donate the products directly to the community through the established Committee of Twaloloka which handle all donations directed to Twaloloka and its people during this time. “The donation is for the people who have lost their properties and we will make sure it reaches them” !Hoaeb said. He added that they would like to see the joy on the face of the Twaloloka people when they receive the donation and they do not want their donations to go through third parties. According to Hoabeb, this is directly prevented by the Regional Governor’s office; and the police who also refused to let them donate in party attires. “The police refused us to donate in party colors, citing direction from the police commissioner”, he said. The Party President, Hon McHenry Venaani said that “there is no law in the land that prevents citizens or parties from donating in party colours”.

!Hoaeb highlighted that the party’s donation will remain in trucks in storages until they are allowed to give it directly to the community itself.

Compiled by

Joseph NM Tobias

info@namibiadailynews.info