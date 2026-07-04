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Rwanda marks 32nd anniversary of Liberation Day
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Rwanda marks 32nd anniversary of Liberation Day

July 4, 2026

KIGALI, July 4 — Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday called for maintaining national security for sustainable development as the country commemorated the 32nd anniversary of Liberation Day.

The East African country marks Liberation Day every year on July 4, when the Rwandan Patriotic Army ended the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi.

The nationwide celebrations featured inauguration of various infrastructure projects constructed by security organs for residents as well as discussions on the country’s achievements over the past 32 years.

In Bigogwe Sector in western Rwanda’s Nyabihu District, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva inaugurated 30 houses built by Rwanda National Police and the Rwanda Defense Force for vulnerable residents.

In a televised address, Kagame said that security and good governance are the foundation of the country.

“Without it, nothing else holds together.

That is why we remain vigilant and firm. What happened here will never happen again, for one simple reason: we will not allow it,” he said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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