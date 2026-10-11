Uncategorized ‘I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a NEW PRESIDENT!’ – Trump October 11, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/a3043_10102026_1080p.mp4 Post Views: 74 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Six kilometres of ASH! – Mount Kanlaon blasts MASSIVE volcanic column over Philippine island next post Durban descends into CHAOS – Business owners flee as anti-migrant protesters clash with police following attacks on shops and vehicles You may also like Twitter suspends neo-Nazi news website account August 18, 2017 Over 120 pregnant minke whales killed in Japan’s... May 31, 2018 Namibia to take consolidation measures after Moody’s downgrade December 8, 2019 China increases financial support for rural water conservancies May 3, 2021 Saudi king urges G20 to take responsibility for... March 26, 2020 IS reveals video of Sweida hostages amid progress... August 12, 2018 UN court to deliver advisory opinion on Israel’s... October 9, 2025 China’s active-control plane completes gust alleviation test December 4, 2018 Taiwan passenger train derails, casualties yet to be... October 21, 2018 Tunisian president calls for change to Muslim marriage... August 15, 2017