Zimbabwe should take innovative steps to make bilateral cooperation sustainable

HARARE, Jan. 13 -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that China and Zimbabwe should keep pace with the times, open up and take innovative steps to make bilateral cooperation and relations more sustainable. During his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sibusiso Moyo, Wang said this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zimbabwe. Over the past 40 years, Wang said, the two countries have always understood, respected, supported and trusted each other, becoming an example of China-Africa cooperation and South-South cooperation. China is pleased to see that China-Zimbabwe relations have been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and Zimbabwe has become an important partner in the co-construction of the Belt and Road. Wang said this year is an important year for bilateral relations, and the two sides should take this as an opportunity to further carry forward the tradition of friendly mutual trust and mutual support between the two countries. Wang said that China is willing to work with Zimbabwe to continue their firm support for each other on issues related to each other's core interests. China will firmly support Zimbabwe's economic and social development within its ability. He added that two sides should strengthen the exchange of experience in governance, promote policy consultation and cooperation to achieve results as soon as possible. China is also willing to coordinate and cooperate closely with Zimbabwe on multilateral affairs and safeguard the common interests of the two countries, Wang said. Moyo said that under the personal guidance of the leaders of the two countries, Zimbabwe-China comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation has been continuously consolidated. Zimbabwe admires China's great achievements in economic development and thanks China for its long-term contribution to Zimbabwe's economic and social development, for speaking for Zimbabwe on international occasions. Zimbabwe will firmly support the core interests of the Chinese side. Moyo said the two sides should take the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to review and summarize the experience of developing bilateral relations, and further plan and design the direction of bilateral ties' future development. Zimbabwe is willing to learn from China's experience in economic development and governance, speed up the joint high-quality construction of the Belt and Road, implement cooperation projects under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, strengthen communication and cooperation on international affairs and jointly uphold multilateralism. Xinhau