Uncategorized Durban descends into CHAOS – Business owners flee as anti-migrant protesters clash with police following attacks on shops and vehicles October 11, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/a3021_10102026_1080p_logo_onscreen_credits_tl.mp4 Post Views: 72 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post ‘I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a NEW PRESIDENT!’ – Trump next post Malaysia, Egypt to broaden engagement, increase trade You may also like Explosion rocks outside military university in Afghan capital February 11, 2020 Gender wage gap narrows in China as more... March 7, 2020 Italy demands thorough, transparent investigation into crash of... October 30, 2018 Sydney water restrictions eased following record-breaking rainfall February 18, 2020 China’s new yuan loans hit new high in... February 13, 2018 Los Angeles Times to be sold to U.S.... February 9, 2018 Hawaii may lose over 200 mln USD in... August 5, 2018 Cambodia attracts investment worth 3.5 bln USD in... August 2, 2018 New Ebola outbreak in DRC after all-clear alarms... August 5, 2018 5 dead in house fire sparked by lightning... March 18, 2018