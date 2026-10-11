Uncategorized Six kilometres of ASH! – Mount Kanlaon blasts MASSIVE volcanic column over Philippine island October 11, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/a3035_10102026_1080p.mp4 Post Views: 76 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Up, up and away! – International hot air balloon festival brings colour to Armenia’s skies next post ‘I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a NEW PRESIDENT!’ – Trump You may also like Death toll in cyclone-induced floods reaches 98 in... March 19, 2019 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested for alleged breach... April 11, 2019 Singaporean PM hails Trump-Kim summit as great step... May 11, 2018 Cambodia to amend laws to prosecute anyone who... February 2, 2018 Israel foils Palestinian militants’ plot to assassinate defense... February 20, 2018 Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at... May 8, 2020 Security situation in Cameroon’s troubled Anglophone region improves January 25, 2020 Dozens hurt after floor collapses at South Carolina... October 21, 2018 Maradona set to leave hospital, says doctor. November 10, 2020 MTC ERECT FIRST EVER TUBESTAR MACRO BASE STATION... November 21, 2019