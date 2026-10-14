Bipartisan U.S. senators urge Trump to rescind diesel deal with Russia

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14– A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump to withdraw from his diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reverse the decision to lift sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.

“Granting Moscow the ability to sell Russian diesel freely in global markets damages American security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine,” a dozen senators, including six Republicans, wrote in a letter to Trump.

“This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies; it should be rescinded,” the letter read.

The letter came just a few days after Trump announced a deal with Putin under which Russia would supply diesel fuel to the United States and global markets. Trump described it as a necessary step to bring down soaring diesel prices.

The letter argued that allowing Russian-origin diesel into global markets will offer “limited to no relief to Americans.”

The six Republicans are Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Alan Armstrong of Oklahoma, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and John Cornyn of Texas. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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