Over 21,000 affected as heavy rains continue across Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Oct. 24 — Over 21,000 Sri Lankans have been affected by the current heavy rains, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Friday.

A total of 21,778 people from 5,361 families have been affected by the bad weather, the DMC said, adding that 591 houses have been damaged, and four people have died.

The country’s Department of Meteorology said that heavy rains of over 50 mm are expected on Friday and Saturday in several provinces.

Winds of up to 40 km per hour are also likely in the seas off the western and southern provinces.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department said that 15 major tanks were overflowing due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Sri Lanka has experienced heavy rains over the past few days. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21