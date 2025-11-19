Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China-Russia mutual visa exemption serves people’s interests of both countries: foreign ministry
China-Russia mutual visa exemption serves people’s interests of both countries: foreign ministry
AsiaCurrent AffairsEuropeInternationalPOLITICS

China-Russia mutual visa exemption serves people’s interests of both countries: foreign ministry

November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19– Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing on Wednesday that the implementation of mutual visa exemption between China and Russia is in the common interests of the two peoples.

Mao made the remarks when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that the visa-free travel policy for Chinese citizens visiting Russia will take effect soon.

China attaches great importance to facilitating people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia, Mao said, adding that as each other’s largest neighbors, the implementation of mutual visa exemption between the two countries will further strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, which is in the common interests of the two peoples. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

EU advances trade agreements with Mercosur, Mexico

September 3, 2025

China ready to fight till end if U.S....

April 8, 2025

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 19 dead, 88 injured in...

September 30, 2025

Afghan President Ghani, family in UAE: ministry

August 18, 2021

World’s first high-speed railway in extremely low temperatures...

December 2, 2022

WHO recommends broad use of world’s 1st malaria...

October 8, 2021

Russia concerned over Finland, Sweden’s decision to join...

May 16, 2022

3 die in plant explosion in western Russia

October 18, 2025

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 5, 2021

Russia’s foreign ministry calls U.S. military hegemony “evil...

September 14, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.