Türkiye appoints ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Türkiye appoints ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Turkey's deputy foreign minister, Nuh Yilmaz, addresses the media after the arrival of a Turkish Airlines aircraft carrying a diplomatic delegation at Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital on January 23, 2025. The first Turkish Airlines flight in 13 years landed in Damascus after Turkey, which has links to the Islamist-led coalition that overthrew longtime president Bashar al-Assad last month, announced on January 15 that it would resume commercial flights to Syria. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP) (Photo by BAKR ALKASEM/AFP via Getty Images)
Asia

Türkiye appoints ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus

November 19, 2025

ANKARA, Nov. 19– Türkiye appointed on Wednesday an ambassador to Syria after a 13-year suspension, taking a major step to normalize diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has been named Türkiye’s new ambassador to Damascus, according to a presidential decree by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published in the Official Gazette.

This marks the first ambassadorial appointment since Türkiye closed its embassy in the Syrian capital on March 26, 2012.

Türkiye has also resumed diplomatic operations at its consulate in Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, after a 13-year hiatus.

Nuh Yilmaz served at Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization from August 2013 to June 2023.

He was appointed deputy foreign minister on May 20, 2024. The diplomatic thaw has also led to renewed civilian ties.

Turkish Airlines resumed direct flights from Istanbul to Damascus earlier this year for the first time in over a decade.

Since Jan. 23, flights have operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. (Xinhua)

