Türkiye appoints ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus

ANKARA, Nov. 19– Türkiye appointed on Wednesday an ambassador to Syria after a 13-year suspension, taking a major step to normalize diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has been named Türkiye’s new ambassador to Damascus, according to a presidential decree by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published in the Official Gazette.

This marks the first ambassadorial appointment since Türkiye closed its embassy in the Syrian capital on March 26, 2012.

Türkiye has also resumed diplomatic operations at its consulate in Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, after a 13-year hiatus.

Nuh Yilmaz served at Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization from August 2013 to June 2023.

He was appointed deputy foreign minister on May 20, 2024. The diplomatic thaw has also led to renewed civilian ties.

Turkish Airlines resumed direct flights from Istanbul to Damascus earlier this year for the first time in over a decade.

Since Jan. 23, flights have operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 77