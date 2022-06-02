5 killed in U.S. hospital campus shooting

Trending Now
June 2, 2022

HOUSTON, June 2  — Five people, including the shooter, were killed in a hospital campus shooting on Wednesday evening in Tulsa, the second-largest city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma, authorities said.
The gunman was reportedly armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians’ office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, Tulsa Police Department said on social media.
“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead,” police said in a Facebook post.
“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” it said.
“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” the police said in another Facebook post around 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT).
Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said the shooter was reported “down” around 5:30 p.m. local time (2250 GMT) and the situation at the building was being treated as “a catastrophic scene.”  (Xinhua)

