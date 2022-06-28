Health ministry receives help worth over N$1.8 million from Ulm e.v. in Germany

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 28 June 2022 – German non-profit Support Ulm e.V. has donated medical equipment worth more than N$ 1.8 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The donation includes 59 hospital beds and mattresses, 20 bedside tables, an operating table, and various other items.

Managed and guided by Professor Heinz Maier, Support Ulm e.V. was established by a group of medical doctors who aim to support medical projects throughout the world with financial and humanitarian support as well as through donations.

This donation was handed over by the general administration manager of Ohorongo Cement, Rudolf Coetzee, to the deputy minister of health and social

services, Dr. Esther Muinjangue, on Friday, 24 June 2022.

It is a result of a technical cooperation agreement between Support Ulm e.V., the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, and the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Through it, they deliver medical equipment as prioritised by the ministry to complement the existing medical facilities and ensure excellent medical care in public health facilities.

“I am happy to confirm that, since the establishment of the partnership in 2009, we have spent over N$ 71.8 million supporting a whole number of social projects, and out of this, thanks to Support Ulm e.V., more than N$59.2 million was on medical supplies and equipment. This includes today’s donation” said Coetzee.

Accepting the donation, Dr. Muinjangue expressed her profound gratitude saying it came at a very crucial time when the entire world is experiencing economic hardship and that the global support is highly appreciated in the spirit of

solidarity to overcome the economic adversity and equally defeat the effects of the Covid – 19 pandemic.

“Health care service delivery should be a global collective effort, hence the support from the people of the Republic of Germany, through Support ULM e.V and Ohorongo Cement Pty Ltd, is a good testimony of international collective solidarity. Thank you for making a difference through your compassion and generosity,” she said.

This private-public partnership (PPP) in the public health sector serves to narrow the gap caused by resource constraints as well as improve access to quality health services. The donation, especially the beds, is aimed at providing further relief to the Namibian healthcare system. – Namibia Daily News