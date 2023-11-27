Trending Now
Alleged Child Rape: Namibian Police Detain 57-Year-Old Suspect

November 27, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

TSANDI, November 27 — A 57-year-old Namibian male has been apprehended by police in the Omusati region for the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl on 23/11/2023 at 20h00. The incident occurred in the house of Mr. Joel Shifiyula, Ontanda A village, Tsandi Constituency.

According to the crime report, the suspect, employed as a domestic worker at a neighbour’s house, took the victim from her parent’s residence. Subsequently, the suspect is accused of taking the minor into his room and sexually assaulting her.

The arrested suspect is currently in custody, facing charges, and is scheduled to appear at the Okahao Magistrate Court on Monday, 27.11.2023. While no domestic violence is reported, alcohol is implicated in the case. The accused is on bail for the same offence (Tsandi CR 17.08.2016).

The investigation into this distressing matter is ongoing.

