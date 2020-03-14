Air Namibia suspends Frankfurt route for 30 days

WINDHOEK, March 14 -- Air Namibia on Saturday announced that it had temporarily suspended the Windhoek - Frankfurt - Windhoek route effective Saturday night for a period of 30 days. In a statement, Air Namibia's Acting Chief Executive Officer Elia Erastus said the Namibian national airline is complying with the directive of President Hage Geingob. Erastus said, Air Namibia's Airbus A330 aircraft will be grounded for the next 30 days as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said, all passengers on the affected flights will be offered two options, they will either be re-routed through alternative and partner airlines or they will be fully refunded. "Passengers opting for re-routing will be offered one night accommodation only (where applicable), whilst finalizing their itinerary. Air Namibia's call centre is doing its best to inform all affected passengers about the immediate change," he said. Xinhua