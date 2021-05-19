Naomi Campbell, a British top model became a mom at 50.

May 19 – – Naomi is a mum, super model shares a picture of a newborn daughter, four years after saying thanks to science she can become a parent whenever she wants.

She announced yesterday that she is the mother to a baby girl by posting a picture on social media.

” A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my Angel. There is no greater love”.

The British super model is finally a mother of a baby girl. Noami is living in New York and is understood to have a new boyfriend with whom she will raise the child.

Source :Daily Mail

Compiled by Annakleta Haikera

Namibia daily news

Rundu