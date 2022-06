By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 27 June 2022 – The KaiǁKhau ǁaes Nama traditional community lost their chief and the chairperson of the Nama Traditional Leaders Association, Goab Petrus Simon Kooper, on 27 June 2022. His brother Francis Kooper confirmed the death of the chief. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He passed on at Hoachanas on Monday afternoon. – Namibia Daily News