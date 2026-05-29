Ghana evacuates 300 citizens from South Africa amid xenophobic concerns

ACCRA, May 28– The Ghanaian government has evacuated 300 citizens from South Africa over xenophobic concerns.

The first batch, among over 800 citizens registered by the country’s mission seeking help to return home, arrived at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday.

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who welcomed them at the airport, said the group included 26 citizens who had been in South African prisons for visa offenses.

Ablakwa said that professionals, including psychologists, medical doctors, and nurses, would provide psychosocial support to the evacuees.

In addition, the government would provide transport allowances to take them to their homes and a reintegration allowance to help them settle down in the country, the minister added.

Julius Debrah, chief of staff at the presidency, expressed joy at the arrival of the first batch, encouraging them to put all that they went through in South Africa behind them and let the warmth being shown them at home help them reintegrate quickly.

Victor Atsu Togbe, one of the evacuees, who had lived in South Africa for 16 years, told Xinhua that the attacks on foreigners have made it difficult for them to have any meaningful livelihood.

“We are happy to be back home,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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