Zimbabwe’s Electoral Landscape: Urban- Rural Divide Evident in Early Results

By Elezo Libanda

Harare, August 27 2023 As the nation eagerly awaited the outcome of Zimbabwe’s recent elections, early results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) have shed light on a distinct pattern emerging across the country.

The electoral map appears to be defined by a clear urban-rural divide, with the ruling party, ZANU-PF, consolidating its influence in traditional rural strongholds, while the Citizens Coalition for Change gains ground in major urban areas historically aligned with the opposition.

Amidst this intriguing development, the final results for the presidential election are anticipated to be disclosed in the coming days.

ZANU-PF’s resilience in rural areas comes as no surprise, given its historical stronghold in these regions.

The party’s enduring connection with rural communities and its deep-seated ties have translated into tangible electoral gains once again. Meanwhile, the Citizens Coalition for Change has managed to resonate with urban constituencies that have traditionally cast their votes against the ruling party.

This shift in urban sentiment underlines the evolving political dynamics and aspirations within Zimbabwe’s cities.

However, the cautious optimism surrounding these early results is punctuated by the nation’s history of contentious elections. Years of electoral disputes have understandably fostered skepticism among the populace concerning official outcomes.

The scars of past electoral challenges have left many citizens apprehensive about fully embracing these initial figures, emphasizing the significance of a transparent and credible electoral process.

The journey towards these results was not devoid of challenges. The closure of voting on Thursday was accompanied by instances of ballot paper distribution delays in urban centers, including the capital city, Harare.

These disruptions prompted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend the voting period by an additional day. This decision was met with a resilient response from the voters, as numerous individuals spent the night outside polling stations situated in urban strongholds aligned with the opposition. This display of dedication showcased the unwavering commitment of citizens to participate in shaping the country’s political landscape.

In an era where the democratic process is being closely observed both domestically and internationally, Zimbabwe’s ongoing election has the potential to redefine the nation’s political trajectory.

The urban-rural divide in early results highlights the intricate tapestry of the nation’s electorate, encompassing a range of aspirations and concerns. As the anticipation for the presidential ballot results intensifies, Zimbabweans are bracing themselves for a potentially transformative outcome that could set the stage for a new era in the nation’s political discourse.